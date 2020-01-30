Autopax employees wait for full salaries

Translux and City to City employees are still without half of their January salaries which were expected to be settled yesterday.

Autopax, which owns the two bus companies, could only afford to pay half of its 1,070 employees' salaries on Monday and promises were made by its management that the difference would be paid by yesterday.

However, by close of business yesterday the promise to settle the other 50% had not been met, workers said.

Autopax, a subsidiary of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), is experiencing financial difficulties which have made it struggle to maintain its buses and pay salaries, among others.

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), which represents some of the affected employees, said it would give Autopax until tomorrow to settle the outstanding salaries as per undertakings made yesterday.

"This morning [yesterday] we were told that they were processing the payments at around 10am, and those that bank with FNB would see the money reflecting [in their accounts] today, and others would get it tomorrow," Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabela said.