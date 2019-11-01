IN PICS | Celebrities who dressed up as other celebs for Halloween
1. KEVIN HART AS DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON
It may have been a publicity stunt to punt the pair's upcoming film, Jumanji: The Next Level, but seeing Kevin Hart channelling a young Dwayne Johnson is too good not to share.
The Rock got in on the action, filming a spoof “trick or treat” video with Hart for Instagram. Watch it below to have a chuckle.
2. CIARA AND RUSSELL WILSON AS THE CARTERS
Singer Ciara and hubby, football player Russell Wilson, paid tribute to two famous power couples with one stellar Halloween shoot.
With great attention to detail, the pair recreated a scene from Beyoncé and Jay-Z's much-hyped ApeS**t music video, which was filmed in the Louvre in Paris.
Though they were dressed as the Carters' doppelgängers, they also gave a nod to the Obamas by switching out the Mona Lisa depicted in the original video for a portrait of the former US presidential couple.
In this case, imitation really is the sincerest form of flattery, as Ciara posted the snaps along with the caption, “From the Wilsons to the Carters to the Obamas ... Much Love & Respect”.
WATCH | The music video for the Carter's track, 'ApeS**t'.
3. AYANDA THABETHE AS BEYONCE
The local TV host also paid homage to Queen B this Halloween. "I think it’s such a beautiful thing to have icons in our lifetime that look like us ... black. Beautiful. Powerful," Ayanda posted on Instagram.
She positively glowed in a gold gown that was a double of the one Beyonce wore to the London premiere of The Lion King.
4. JESSICA BIEL AS JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
It seems Justin Timberlake may have had a hand in wife Jessica Biel's quirky choice of costume. She donned a curly wig, shiny jumpsuit and shades to recreate her hubby's look from his boy band days.
“This is what happens when you admit on TV that you don’t know any NSYNC songs and you’re married to Justin Timberlake. Well played, husband, well played,” said the actress on social media.
It seems she may have got her own back, though — why else would Timberlake look so grumpy to be dressed up as a microphone?
5. STORMI WEBSTER AS KYLIE JENNER
Judging from the look on her face, it seems Stormi Webster may not have been overly chuffed about being dressed up as a clone of her mother, Kylie Jenner.
The tot wore a scaled-down version of the elaborate Versace gown her mom wore to the Met Gala earlier this year.
Jenner, on the other hand, was delighted with her mini-me's look, posting, “My baby!!!!!!!! I cant handle this!!!!", on Instagram.