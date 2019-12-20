A chance to escape the spotlight - What celebs will be doing this Christmas

How are your favourite celebrities spending Christmas Day this year?

TV personality Ayanda Thabethe cannot wait to host Christmas at her new home for the first time.

"This year I've decided to spend time at my own home for Christmas and begin new traditions. I will be spending time with family and friends that I consider family," Thabethe said.

"We will each be contributing a dish toward the Christmas celebration in order to put our individual characters into the festivities.

"I've always loved Christmas and now that I have my own home, it was important for me to celebrate Christmas in the way that I've always imagined the day to be.

"I look forward to watching old Christmas movies, singing Christmas carols, opening gifts, prayers and just a whole lot of love and full tummies."