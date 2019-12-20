A chance to escape the spotlight - What celebs will be doing this Christmas
How are your favourite celebrities spending Christmas Day this year?
TV personality Ayanda Thabethe cannot wait to host Christmas at her new home for the first time.
"This year I've decided to spend time at my own home for Christmas and begin new traditions. I will be spending time with family and friends that I consider family," Thabethe said.
"We will each be contributing a dish toward the Christmas celebration in order to put our individual characters into the festivities.
"I've always loved Christmas and now that I have my own home, it was important for me to celebrate Christmas in the way that I've always imagined the day to be.
"I look forward to watching old Christmas movies, singing Christmas carols, opening gifts, prayers and just a whole lot of love and full tummies."
For musician Nandi Madida she would have just landed in Johannesburg from Los Angeles. She plans to quickly connect to her hometown of Durban, where she will join her husband, Zakes Bantwini, their children and family.
"I always just try to make it back home for Christmas to be with my family no matter where I am in the world. I actually could have stayed in LA," Madida says.
"I'm just so used to the tradition of having Christmas at home. My brother doesn't even stay in the country anymore but he will be there too.
"It's just feels good to do that, especially when we are all still around. It's just so humbling to go to my base to re-energise and celebrate one another. Everyone is still alive and healthy."
Actress Michelle Mosalakae has just finalised plans to travel to Cape Town for Christmas with her family and close friends.
"I'm very excited because I'm going to be catching up with a lot of people and family that I haven't seen since the beginning of the year," Mosalakae says.
"Every year I try my best to be with my family and friends. I have created such memories with my friends during this time.
"I have such great friends in my life that are just like family to me. It's just so great that they can mix on this day where we should just be celebrating togetherness."
Generations: The Legacy actor Vuyo Dabula plans to stay in Johannesburg and do nothing.
"A lot of people go away during this time to Cape Town and Durban. I'm just going to be at home capitalising on the quietness and emptiness of the streets. I plan to relax and do nothing - just enjoy the peace," Dabula said.
Celebrity chef Nthabiseng "Chef Nti" Ramaboa will be keeping with family tradition in Soweto.
"We normally move around every year from one family house to the next for celebrations. The last time it was my turn was in 2016," Ramaboa said.
"We are all so busy during the year, so this is the opportunity to get together just focusing of family and food. I'm excited for dikuku le gemere [scones and ginger beer].
