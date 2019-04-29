Trend watch: 6 fashion and beauty tips from the experts

Trend: Krimp hair

Why we love it: You can use a curly wig in candy-floss colour... that way it can be used whenever you are feeling festive. We love that there is no need to damage your own hair with colour, and it is also easy to put on at any time.

Tip: Make sure you use a silver shampoo and conditioner range to ensure colours stay vibrant, and curls healthy.

Trend: Be-jewelled clips to create a hair band

Why we love it: It ’s fun, flashy and will be great for an evening event.

Tip: Use a gel to flatten hair first,than add clips to make it look sleek and neat.