Trend watch: 6 fashion and beauty tips from the experts
As the season changes, we went knocking on the doors of leading fashion and beauty experts, to get their take on what the top trends we can adopt this season are.
HAIR
Fresh from releasing the 2019 Hair Trends Report, founder and chief executive of hair and beauty salon Candi & Co, Candice Thurston, says this season is all about going big with expressive and bold hair inspired by festivals such as Coachella and AfroPunk. “A great hairstyle can make you feel 10 times more beautiful,” Thurston says. “Our [mission] is about deracialising, de-stigmatising and revolutionising the hair and beauty notions. We want to give our cis- and gender nonconfirming clients the strength and confidence they need to feel beautiful and confident.”
Trend: Krimp hair
Why we love it: You can use a curly wig in candy-floss colour... that way it can be used whenever you are feeling festive. We love that there is no need to damage your own hair with colour, and it is also easy to put on at any time.
Tip: Make sure you use a silver shampoo and conditioner range to ensure colours stay vibrant, and curls healthy.
Trend: Be-jewelled clips to create a hair band
Why we love it: It ’s fun, flashy and will be great for an evening event.
Tip: Use a gel to flatten hair first,than add clips to make it look sleek and neat.
BEAUTY
The newly launched Beauty Revolution took place in Johannesburg recently. Swiitch Beauty, the brain child of Rabia Ghoor, was undoubtedly one of the most popular stands at the two-day event. Ghoor shared the beauty trends that she is crushing on this Autumn.
Trend: Dark berry lip
Why we love it: Wearing a dark berry lipstick shade is a super bold statement and takes your look from zero to 10, real quickly. If you cannot commit to lipstick, switch it out for a tinted lip gloss, it is equally as chic.
Tip: To make the trend pop, make sure your lips are properly prepped before applying a dark lip colour. Exfoliation and hydration are key points to focus on.
Trend: Feather brows
Why we love it: Brows frame the face so it’s good to give them extra love. For natural looking eyebrows, shape the brows without making them look too overly done - and they look great on everyone.
Tip: With a light hand draw lightweight hair strokes with the eyebrow pencil in the areas where you need to fill in. Blend gently and set the brows with a brow gel. Use the shape of your brow to guide you as you fill in.
FASHION
With African Fashion International and SA fashion weeks done and dusted, we took inspiration from some of the top trends spotted on the runways. We suggest incorporating some of these into your winter wardrobe.
Trend: Over-sized pockets
Why we love it: With handbags getting smaller the obvious thing to do is to have bigger pockets. Sporting a new shape is an impressive way to update your wardrobe: think stylish construction worker.
Tip: When choosing a silhouette,keep the proportions in mind. Pay attention to the pockets and where they are positioned. If you have wider hips opt to have the pockets on a jacket instead of a trouser to balance the look.
Trend: Bucket hat
Why we love it: There is not doubt that the bucket hat is a game changer for any outfit, offering versatility that can transition any wardrobe beautifully.
Tip: Try an oversized bucket hat with a shirt dress and a trench coat, or for a casual look, pair the hat with a lightweight knit top, slouchy cargo trousers and a stacked mule.