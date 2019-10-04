IN PICTURES | Inside Boity’s New York holiday

We’ve lost count of the number of times Boity’s been overseas this year because home girl’s been stamping that passport!

From living it up in Monaco with Ayanda Thabethe in May to chasing the sun in Italy while we braved the cold, there’s no denying that Boity is travel goals.

A glimpse on her Instagram feed shows that the Ba Kae rapper is living her best life. Since we’re living vicariously through her we’ve rounded up our favourite snaps from her time in New York.