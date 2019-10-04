IN PICTURES | Inside Boity’s New York holiday
We’ve lost count of the number of times Boity’s been overseas this year because home girl’s been stamping that passport!
From living it up in Monaco with Ayanda Thabethe in May to chasing the sun in Italy while we braved the cold, there’s no denying that Boity is travel goals.
A glimpse on her Instagram feed shows that the Ba Kae rapper is living her best life. Since we’re living vicariously through her we’ve rounded up our favourite snaps from her time in New York.
It seems there’s only one way for Boity and that way is up. She ran the streets of New York the way you’d imagine her to – in style. We love how she rocked street style with a hint of elegance.
Imagine being in one of the world’s fashion capitals with a world-renowned fashion designer? We can’t stress this enough, Boity is living the dream and we’re envious. How many people can confidently say they wore matching outfits with Rich Mnisi, designed by Rich Mnisi?
Who else is counting down the days to summer just by looking at Boity’s Global Citizen picture? She’s giving us some serious festive fashion inspiration here.
Boity set her inner child free with a visit to the Sugar Factory and she looks like she’s in a sweet haven. If we were to write a 21st century South African edition of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, we’d definitely use her trip to this spot. Fun fact, the Sugar Factory was listed the most Instagrammed restaurant in America in 2017 and Boity did justice by documenting her visit.
Draped in all black, Boity took to the Hudson Yards, a neighbourhood “where people come together”. The Hudson Yards has iconic brands like Chanel and Banana Republic. We hope Boity got some stunning souvenirs!