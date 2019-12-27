Entertainment

Ann Malinga remembers her late husband & music legend, Robbie

By Masego Seemela - 27 December 2019 - 12:20
It's been two years since Robbie Malinga died.
Image: Via Robbie Malinga's Instagram

Christmas Day marked two years since Robbie Malinga died and his wife, Ann, opened up about how difficult the holidays are without him.

Robbie died on December 25 2017, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

In commemoration of the anniversary of Robbie's death, Ann shared a picture of the late muso's resting place, saying that December holidays are the hardest without him.

Darkest day of our lives but glorious in the heavens because you gained your angel wings and flew to heaven. December holidays are the hardest.” 

Image: Ann Malinga/ Instagram

Four months ago Ann opened up about the pain of losing her husband after receiving a flood of messages from followers. 

In a heartfelt post addressed to women who kept sending her direct messages about her loss, Ann gave further insight into the tragedy, in the hope that it would help to answer their questions.

She said death is hard for all of us and just because she seemed to carry the pain well didn't mean it was not heavy.

X