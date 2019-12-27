Ann Malinga remembers her late husband & music legend, Robbie

Christmas Day marked two years since Robbie Malinga died and his wife, Ann, opened up about how difficult the holidays are without him.

Robbie died on December 25 2017, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

In commemoration of the anniversary of Robbie's death, Ann shared a picture of the late muso's resting place, saying that December holidays are the hardest without him.

“Darkest day of our lives but glorious in the heavens because you gained your angel wings and flew to heaven. December holidays are the hardest.”