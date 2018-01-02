'With tearful eyes I watched you slowly fade away' - Robbie Malinga's wife

Emotions ran high at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg when a letter written by Robbie Malinga's widow‚ Ann was read out at his funeral.

Ann poured her heart out about the amazing husband and father he was‚ and how the memories they made will live on with her forever.

"To my dearest husband‚ there were two hearts that beat together now there is one. I've shared many tears since I lost you and many more will pour because I've lost a good man."