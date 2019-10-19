Entertainment

WATCH | Ann Malinga’s daughter is totes going to be a beautician one day

By Nonhlanhla Msibi - 19 October 2019 - 15:24
Ann Malinga and her daughter, Zanokuhle.
Image: Instagram

Ann Malinga’s daughter, Zano, is not only slaying in the kitchen, she’s also a beautician in the making.

A proud Malinga took to Instagram recently to post videos of Zano performing some facial therapy. She posted before and after pictures that are so good they will make you want to swallow your pride and give her a call to book an appointment.

“My glow comes from these tiny hands. Treatments/facials. So I get a spa day every weekend courtesy of my therapist Princess Zee,” her mom wrote.

In one video, Zano applies charcoal face masks and covers her mom's eyes with cucumber.

Sis is really serious about her work, so don't expect a word from her while she is pampering her clients.

The results will blow your mind!

