Khaya Mthethwa and wife Ntandoyenkosi headed to splitsville after two years of marriage

The 32-year-old gospel crooner and television host's wife Ntandoyenkosi Kunene-Mthethwa broke the news of the split on social media's Instagram on Tuesday. The former Miss South Africa said the couple had called a family meeting on Sunday, and informed family of their mutual decision to amicably file for divorce.

"In the last few days my husband and I have had in-depth discussions about our marriage and our young family challenges. On Sunday we met my in-laws and informed them of our mutual decision for us to amicably file for divorce. I also informed my mother and the rest of my Kunene family who were disappointed with the divorce decision but appreciated the fact that I represented them well at the Mthethwas," she said.

Kunene-Mthethwa went on to address the couple's co-parenting arrangements of their son, who she says she has will have custody of.