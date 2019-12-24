Khaya Mthethwa and wife Ntandoyenkosi headed to splitsville after two years of marriage
The 32-year-old gospel crooner and television host's wife Ntandoyenkosi Kunene-Mthethwa broke the news of the split on social media's Instagram on Tuesday. The former Miss South Africa said the couple had called a family meeting on Sunday, and informed family of their mutual decision to amicably file for divorce.
"In the last few days my husband and I have had in-depth discussions about our marriage and our young family challenges. On Sunday we met my in-laws and informed them of our mutual decision for us to amicably file for divorce. I also informed my mother and the rest of my Kunene family who were disappointed with the divorce decision but appreciated the fact that I represented them well at the Mthethwas," she said.
Kunene-Mthethwa went on to address the couple's co-parenting arrangements of their son, who she says she has will have custody of.
"I have decided not to ask the court for child maintenance as I believe Khaya as a father and myself as a mother have a duty towards the welfare of our son to educate and raise him up to become a respectful, ambitious and, importantly, a responsible boy, then a man that we shall be proud of."
The break-up announcement would have come as a surprise for the couple's fans, as all had seemed well in recent social media posts. The attractive duo were featured in a local magazine as recently as September, where they discussed their young family and their experience as new parents.
The KwaMashu, KZN-born singer shot to fame when he won the 8th season of TV singing competition Idols South Africa in 2012, distinguishing himself as the first black person to do so. Mthethwa is also a member of acclaimed gospel group Joyous Celebration. The couple share 10-month-old son Oyinkosi.
