Final farewell for Robbie Malinga (Photos)

Those close to music veteran Robbie Malinga have gathered at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Tuesday to bid farewell to him.

It has been a morning of touching words and musical tributes in celebration of Malinga's life.

One thing that has been evident since the start of the service was that Malinga's music touched the lives of so many people‚ and the impact he made during his 20-year career was monumental.