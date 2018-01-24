After undergoing a complete redesign‚ Robbie Malinga's friends and family gathered at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon for the unveiling of his new tombstone.

The veteran music producer died from stage four pancreatic cancer on Christmas day and was buried early this month.

The initial 7-ton tombstone‚ which was erected on the day of Robbie's funeral had to be removed after it drew sharp criticism on social media over a lack of resemblance to the music icon.

Family spokesman and Robbie's brother‚ Bheki Malinga became too emotional when the new tombstone was unveiled during an intimate ceremony attended by Robbie's wife Ann‚ his son Robbie Jnr‚ family members and close friends.

"I’m too emotional to talk‚ but what I can say is that we are happy with the work. There is so much resemblance now especially the head‚" said Bheki.