Robbie Malinga Jnr gets a Mini Cooper for his birthday

The widow of the late award-winning music producer Robbie Malinga, Ann Malinga, has surprised their son with a brand new Mini Cooper for his 18th birthday.

Robbie Malinga Jnr has raised eyebrows with his flashy lifestyle on social media but has always turned a blind eye to the hate.

His mother believes that he is misunderstood and deserves to be rewarded for his hard work.

"Buying my son Robbie a car is something that was planned a long time ago by his late father, Robbie Malinga, and myself. He used to say he would get his first car when he is 18. We still have plans for him when he turns 21 years old. I’m doing what he had planned with his late father. He deserves it and he is an amazing child that a lot of people don’t understand".

Robbie wasn’t expecting the massive gift from his mom and was over the moon when he saw the car at Tbo Touch’s Touch HD studios in Rivonia, where he went for a business meeting.

"He is not expecting a car. I asked him what he wanted for his birthday and all the ideas that I came up with, he turned down. He doesn’t want a party or to go out for dinner, so he is not expecting a car at all."