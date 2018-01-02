Songstress and friend‚ Kelly Khumalo was overcome with emotion as she performed her hit track‚ Sobabili at Robbie Malinga's funeral currently underway at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.

Tears streamed down Kelly's face as she sang her heart out. Sobabili is one of the duets she made with Malinga.

It has been an emotional service filled with musical tributes and speeches in honour of Malinga's life and 20-year career in the music industry.

Malinga has been hailed as an icon who changed the lives of many aspiring artists.

His wife Ann and son‚ Robbie Jnr are also expected to pay tribute to him later in the programe.

Malinga died on Christmas day after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June this year.

Malinga's brother‚ Bheki told TshisaLIVE that he died surrounded by loved ones.