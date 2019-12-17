Soccer

Helman Mkhalele still leads race for U20 job

By Sihle Ndebele - 17 December 2019 - 07:19
South Africa's U20 side lost to Zambia in the Cosafa final. / safa.net
South Africa's U20 side lost to Zambia in the Cosafa final. / safa.net

Amajita interim coach Helman Mkhalele is still in a favourable position to be appointed on a permanent basis, despite failing to win the Under-20 Cosafa Championship.

This is according to a source close to the South African Football Association (Safa), who had told Sowetan a few weeks ago that in order for him to be given the job permanently, Mkhalele was mandated to win the U-20 Cosafa Cup.

Mkhalele's troops, who were the defending champions, finished as the tournament's runners-up after losing 3-0 to hosts Zambia in the final on Saturday.

"Safa had told Mkhalele to win the tournament if he really wants the job. But they look happy that he finished second because he didn't get enough time to prepare. Safa feels the coach has done well," said the source yesterday.

Safa acting chief executive Gay Mokoena dismissed talk that the football governing body has already earmarked Mkhalele, revealing they'll only advertise the U20 coaching post next month

"Right now we are in off-season, our offices are closed. Our technical director [Neil Tovey] will deal with that in January," Mokoena said yesterday.

In the same breath, Mokoena insisted that Mkhalele, who's been the interim coach since Thabo Senong's departure in June, would only get the job on merit, not merely on his Cosafa Cup performance.

"People are appointed on the strength of their candidacy and track record. If Mkhalele is the strongest candidate he'll get the job. We can't judge him on just one tournament."

Meanwhile, next year's U20 Cosafa Championship will serve as the qualifier for the region for the Africa Cup of Nations of the same age group.

