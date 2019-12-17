Helman Mkhalele still leads race for U20 job

Amajita interim coach Helman Mkhalele is still in a favourable position to be appointed on a permanent basis, despite failing to win the Under-20 Cosafa Championship.

This is according to a source close to the South African Football Association (Safa), who had told Sowetan a few weeks ago that in order for him to be given the job permanently, Mkhalele was mandated to win the U-20 Cosafa Cup.

Mkhalele's troops, who were the defending champions, finished as the tournament's runners-up after losing 3-0 to hosts Zambia in the final on Saturday.

"Safa had told Mkhalele to win the tournament if he really wants the job. But they look happy that he finished second because he didn't get enough time to prepare. Safa feels the coach has done well," said the source yesterday.