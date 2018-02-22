Former Uzalo stars Leleti Khumalo and Mpumelelo Bhulose reunite for new show

The cast of the much-anticipated daily TV drama Imbewu: The Seed has been revealed.

Set to premiere in April on etv as previously announced, the show is produced my Duma Ndlovu and Leleti Khumalo.

The show will be spearheaded by former Uzalo stars Leleti Khumalo and Mpumelelo Bhulose. Veteran actress Thembi Mtshali-Jones will also have a lead role.

Muvhango actor Raphael Griffiths, former Generations star Fundiswa Zwane and Ingozi starlet Nqobile Ndlovu will have supporting roles in the show.