Oh, the conflict of extra-matured Baes!

I attended an umcimbi this past weekend hosted by a male friend.

Like most of the people I surround myself with, he is on the wrong side of 40. And so most of his guests were his peers and his yard was filled with an assortment of men from the front to back - all sorts of that "young but pushing 50" generation of middle-class brothers.

A fascinating lot, I must say. And naturally, they are inclined to intelligent political debates because they have a 1994 voter stamp on their identity documents and actually know what teargas smells like.

There are a few things that I have observed in my lovely male friends born in the 70s.

These guys are all opposed to being called "Baba". They hate it! Strange, considering that at 45 most are fathers to 23-year -olds.

Yes, the daddies of the Bornfrees are opposed to terms that perpetuate ageism! Hahahahaha.

Well, at my age, I have also had occasion to call them "Daddy", because I date from that pool after all.