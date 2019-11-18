Luyolo Yiba breaks male drought in Idols SA

Luyolo Yiba was crowned the 2019 Idols SA winner yesterday at Carnival City's Big Top Arena in Carnival City, Brakpan.

Though the venue in Ekurhuleni was packed with an army of female fans who did not hide their mission to back fellow finalist Sneziey Msomi, King William's Town-born Luyolo came out shining at the end.

Luyolo therefore ends a three-year winning streak by female competitors. The last time a man won the competition was in 2015 when Karabo Mogane came out tops.

Yanga Sobetwa won last year while fellow Captonian Paxton Fielies won in 2017 and Noma Khumalo in 2016.

If vocal support was anything to by, Sneziey could have taken it.

The Queen leading lady Thembsie Matu and The Throne actress Tsholofelo Matshaba told Sowetan that they were rooting for Msomi - from Umlazi, Durban - ahead of the show.

"I'm happy to be here. It's the finale and it's all what we have been waiting for all season," Matshaba said

"I'm really happy for this two to be in the finals. But for me between the two of them only one of them shakes the earth and it's Sneziey," Matshaba added.

Luyolo takes home R1m in cash, a car, record deal with Gallo Records, musical equipment and clothing vouchers.