Mmatema Moremi and her hubby welcome a baby boy
Idols SA runner-up Mmatema Moremi and her husband are on cloud nine after welcoming a baby boy.
The singer announced the birth of their little one on social media, posting a snap of baby's feet being held in a pair of hands.
She shared a scripture in the caption quoting, “All glory to God, our strength has come".
Mmatema was inundated with messages of congratulations.
The star and her hubby, Tshepo Gavu, hosted a cute reveal party for family and friends last month, just days after taking to social media to announce their pregnancy.
“After a really beautiful, chilly, emotional, fun, joyful day filled with love. Having prediction after prediction, the family going it's a girl, it's a boy. We popped the balloon and ... Mommy wins, it's a boy!”
The pair got married in February.
