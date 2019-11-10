Qwabe twins bow out of attending Idols SA finale
Following a dramatic exit in Idols SA, the Qwabe twins, Viggy and Virginia, have turned down the invite to be part of the finale next week.
The Idols SA finale will take place on Sunday November 17 at the State Theatre in Pretoria.
According to the twins' father and spokesperson Laurence Qwabe, the decision not to participate in the Idols finale was taken by both the family and the twins' fans.
Qwabe did not want to reveal reasons behind the decision but confirmed that they were not going.
“This is a decision that was taken by the family and their fans that they should not go to the finale.”
HOD PR & publicity of Local Entertainment Channel Philly Kubheka confirmed to Sowetan that the Qwabe twins will not be part of the finale. "Yes, I can confirm Viggy and Virginia are not going to be part of the finale."
The Qwabe twins left the competition three weeks ago after Virginia was eliminated based on the low public votes.
Her twin sister Viggy took a decision to exit the competition on the same night.
"After lengthy discussions, Viggy who still remained in the Idols competition post tonight's elimination has decided to exit the competition. We would like to wish both Viggy Qwabe and Virginia Qwabe all the best in their career as they are both extremely talented,” Kubheka said at the time.
“The Qwabe twins, their family, the production company and channel met after the show to formalise Viggy’s decision.”
