Qwabe twins bow out of attending Idols SA finale.

Following a dramatic exit in Idols SA, the Qwabe twins, Viggy and Virginia, have turned down the invite to be part of the finale next week.

The Idols SA finale will take place on Sunday November 17 at the State Theatre in Pretoria.

According to the twins' father and spokesperson Laurence Qwabe, the decision not to participate in the Idols finale was taken by both the family and the twins' fans.

Qwabe did not want to reveal reasons behind the decision but confirmed that they were not going.

“This is a decision that was taken by the family and their fans that they should not go to the finale.”