Former Idols SA contestant Nosipho: I don't think the competition is rigged

By Masego Seemela - 31 October 2019 - 08:28
'Idols SA' season 14 top six finalist Nosipho has a new single out, called 'Thembalami'.
Image: Nosipho/ Instagram

Talk about being the comeback kid! Idols SA season 14 top six finalist Nosipho believes getting booted off the show made her stronger.

Picking up the pieces after being eliminated from the singing show wasn't easy for the singer, but she is grateful for the tough lesson, which made her realise just how badly she wanted to sing. 

She recently released her new single, Thembalami.

Idols SA has come under scrutiny recently with the elimination of fan favourite Virginia Qwabe and her twin sister Viggy pulling out of the competition. Producers rubbished claims that votes had been rigged and that the pair were bullied.

Nosipho said that she didn't experience any violence or bullying of any kind during her time on Idols SA.

“Last year when I was on the show, I had a good time with other contestants. I didn't experience what is alleged this year. Maybe that's what they are going through, but for me, I didn't go through such,” she said.

