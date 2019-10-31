Former Idols SA contestant Nosipho: I don't think the competition is rigged

Talk about being the comeback kid! Idols SA season 14 top six finalist Nosipho believes getting booted off the show made her stronger.

Picking up the pieces after being eliminated from the singing show wasn't easy for the singer, but she is grateful for the tough lesson, which made her realise just how badly she wanted to sing.

She recently released her new single, Thembalami.

Idols SA has come under scrutiny recently with the elimination of fan favourite Virginia Qwabe and her twin sister Viggy pulling out of the competition. Producers rubbished claims that votes had been rigged and that the pair were bullied.