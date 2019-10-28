Unathi's talk leaves her audience teary

There was scarcely a dry eye in sight as Unathi Nkayi took to the stage at Sowetan's Women's Club Shades of Summer event.

Held at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on the East Rand, the event was aimed at motivating aspirational women in their personal and professional lives.

Nkayi, drawn from the panel that discussed women's experiences in and out of the workplace, was the keynote speaker.

The musician and mother of two is also famous for her tearful and candid moments on popular music series, Idols SA. She opened up about her difficulties after she broke her knee as a university hockey player. This eventually led her to pursue a career in entertainment where she faced much discrimination as a black woman.

Bubbling with enthusiasm, Nkayi stressed the importance of the female-centred event, and how it was paramount for more women to put themselves first, an actualisation she found during her much publicised divorce which saw her take on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania

"I didn't realise what that did for all my girlfriends. I didn't realise what that did for my kids," she said.

"I came back and my daughter, who is eight, says, 'mommy, Snako and I are going to summit Mount Kilimanjaro with you.' So, when you are putting yourself first, you don't know how you are inspiring someone else."

Nkayi also touched on the question of "mom guilt", any issue many women in attendance resonated with in pursuit of their careers, or personal goals.