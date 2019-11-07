Trevor Noah on marriage and cohabiting: 'I’m a big advocate for not living together ... ever!'

Internationally renowned comedian Trevor Noah is a big advocate for not living together before marriage, or "ever", and believes cohabiting is the main reason people get separated.

The Daily Show host appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show where he shared his views on relationships and marriage.

“I'm a big advocate for not living together ever, even if you're in a marriage ... I think one of the biggest reasons people get divorced and relationships break-up is caused by this cohabiting bull**** that people believe is the way relationships are supposed to be.”

Trevor added that he is baffled by the idea that everyone is designed to live the same way and said he believed that intimacy could be expressed in different ways.