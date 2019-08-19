Trevor Noah named 4th highest earning stand-up comedian of 2019 by Forbes

Trevor Noah has been named by Forbes Magazine as the fourth highest-earning stand-up comedian of 2019.

The 35-year-old star who is the host of popular TV program ‘The Daily Show’ made the list with $28 million earned between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019.

According to the business magazine, the bulk of his earnings came from his sold-out stand-up comedy shows.

In addition, the comedian raked in some big bucks from his second Netflix special 'Son of Patricia', while his 2016 autobiographical comedy book 'Born a Crime' is still ranked No. 1 on the New York Times’ bestseller list for paperback non-fiction.

Other stand-up comedians such as Kevin Hart, Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan made the top three.

Here is the list below:

1. Kevin Hart: $59 Million

2. Jerry Seinfeld: $41 Million

3. Jim Gaffigan: $30 Million

4. Trevor Noah: $28 Million

5. Sebastian Maniscalco: $26 Million

6. Gabriel Iglesias: $22 Million

7. Amy Schumer: $21 Million

8. Terry Fator: $17 Million

9. Jeff Dunham: $15 Million

10. Aziz Ansari: $13 Million