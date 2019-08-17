'I’m the best!'- Bonang Matheba hits back at 'she takes all the jobs' shade

Bonang has clapped back at critics who claim she is so big only because she gets all the presenting jobs in South Africa.

Much of Mzansi was having a meltdown about Bonang's stellar hosting of the Miss SA pageant over the weekend, sparking a conversation about her presenting skills.

After the show, one fans claimed "Bonang is arguably the biggest celebrity we have ever had in South Africa". The comment drew mixed reactions, with one user claiming she was "the biggest because they only give Bonang jobs".

The streets nearly went into civil war mode as they argued over the point.

Then Queen B pulled in and shut down the whole game with a simple clap back.

"I get those jobs because I’M THE BEST!" she wrote in response to the tweep.