Sho Madjozi on cracking it overseas: Finally these people see us as equals

Rapper Sho Madjozi is a force to be reckoned with and sis continues to make her name known across the world.

Since dropping her single, John Cena, on Colors, Sho is pushing all boundaries and gaining international recognition for her contribution to SA culture.

Sho was featured on Billboard recently, where she spoke about representing the country overseas.

“It makes a big difference if you see a [guy like] Trevor Noah becoming a success internationally, or [SA DJ-producer] Black Coffee.”