Jacob Zuma's testimony to state capture inquiry 'untrue'

The truthfulness of former president Jacob Zuma's testimony to the state capture inquiry came under question yesterday when Themba Maseko returned to take the stand.

Maseko, who was employed as a director-general at the Government Communication Information System (GCIS) and subsequently the department of public service and administration under Zuma's administration, poked holes into Zuma's testimony at the commission in July. He said parts of the testimony were "untrue".

When Maseko first took the stand in August last year, he said the former cabinet minister Collins Chabane told him that Zuma gave the instruction that he should be booted from GCIS in February 2011.

But when Zuma appeared before the commission in July, he denied that he issued the instruction. The former president said people often used his name if they wanted "bad" things to be done, and Chabane could have done the same if he wanted to get rid of Maseko.

But since Zuma's appearance, other witnesses have since appeared to corroborate Maseko's initial evidence. This warranted Maseko being called back to the stand.