4 money lessons from the world's fourth-richest comedian, Trevor Noah

World-renowned comedian Trevor Noah was recently named the world’s fourth-richest comedian by Forbes Magazine. The Daily Show host is said to have earned $28m (R430m) in the year to June 2019, most of it coming from cracking jokes across the globe.

The stellar comedian made more than 70 stops across the world and had a second Netflix special. He’s still collecting cheques from his 2016 book, Born a Crime, which is ranked No 1 on the New York Times’ best-seller list for paperback non-fiction.

To celebrate this milestone, we’ve rounded up four money lessons from Trevor.

1. SEE A GAP AND FILL IT

Though Trevor is rich and famous, and breaks bread with all our faves now, he was a bit of an outcast in high school. He wasn’t part of any squad and didn’t have girls to impress, so he ran errands for his peers during break time.

“That's when I learned time is money. I realised people would pay me to buy their food because I was willing to run for it.

“I started telling everyone at assembly, 'Place your orders. Give me a list of what you want, give me a percentage of what you're going to spend, and I'll buy your food for you.'”

2. USE WHAT YOU HAVE TO YOUR ADVANTAGE

Trevor nagged his mother to get him a computer because he 'needed it for school'. Instead, he spent countless hours surfing the internet for music. Using his PC and a CD writer, he started a business selling pirated CDs.