Miss SA Zozibini to don Mpondoland-inspired gown at New York Fashion Week

Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi is set to take New York Fashion Week (NYFW) by storm as her first international trip after being crowned.

The 25-year-old beauty queen was crowned a month ago. NYFW kicks off this Friday, where fashion labels such as Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, Brandon Maxwell, Michael Kors, Jason Wu and Jeremy Scott will debut their latest collections.

Rocking her signature short natural cut, Tunzi’s sartorial choice while in the fashion capital will include proudly African designs from Mozambican designer Eliana Morargy as well as local knitwear designers Laduma Ngxokolo.

“It seems that I am becoming the international poster girl for natural hairstyles for African women,” Tunzi observed. “I did not set out to be, but I am extremely pleased if women are starting to realise that – if they choose to – they can give up on wigs and weaves and still be beautiful.”

Ngxokolo has made a one-of -a-kind Mpondoland-inspired gown for the Eastern Cape-born beauty. Aside from the fashion, during her stay in New York Tunzi will rub shoulders with SA export and Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

Zozi is also scheduled for a seat down with American women’s magazine Essence.

“It is a huge adventure. I am thoroughly looking forward to my time in New York, and, of course, to the entire year of my reign as Miss South Africa,” she said.