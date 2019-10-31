Boity or Beyoncé? October's best and worst dressed celebs
We love the start of a new season - the pure joy of swapping out our heavy winter coats and replacing them with our favourite lighter pieces.
However, it seems we've skipped spring and headed directly into full-blown summer.
Large parts of SA have been experiencing a heatwave, but which A-listers have brought the heat to our Instagram feeds this month?
Here's our pick of this October's best and worst dressed celebs:
BEST DRESSED
LERATO KGAMANYANE
Some may think dressing in one colour from head to toe seems a little boring, but this digital entrepreneur shows us the monochromatic trend is anything but with this fiery outfit.
Lerato looks striking in a blazer and red jumpsuit that shows off her beautiful baby bump. The red hat, handbag, lipstick and sunnies add a little more oomph and character to her single-hued look.
SARAH LANGA
The monochromatic trend rears its head again in this influencer's look, yet in a rather saucy and devilish way.
Sarah paired her black leather jumpsuit with a blazer and Crystal Birch hat, showing how different textures can be used to create an exciting contrast when wearing a single hue from top to toe.
ZENDAYA
It's not hard to see why Zendaya is fast becoming the golden girl of every red carpet: the actress seldom puts a pointy stiletto-clad foot wrong.
This grey suit-come-skirt-culotte ensemble is an effortless blend of masculine and feminine elements, and we love how the simplicity of her styling lets the fashion do all the talking.
WORST DRESSED
LERATO KGANYAGO
Since the dawn of the 2010s, it's become more fashionable to flout the style rules than to follow them. One trend that's arisen from this approach is the consciously mismatched outfit. It's supposed to be curated enough to feel playful and fresh, but - as can be seen from Lerato's outfit - it can be a hard look to pull off.
The TV presenter's outfit is not so much mismatched as ill thought out. The streamlined blazer - worn as an obviously too-short dress - barely covers her black underwear, and her accessories are all over the place.
BOITY THULO
It's sad to see one of our favourite local celebs end up on the worst-dressed list, but this sexy, bold top shouldn't have had to compete with that oversized waistbelt circa 2007. The TV personality and rapper should have paired it with structured trousers, worn her hair in a sleek ponytail and opted for a slick of red lipstick.
There are two valuable lessons to be learnt from Boity's fashion flop:
- More often than not, less is more; and
- Styling is just as important as the clothes you are wearing.
BEYONCÉ
We know the amount of hate we're going to get by rattling the Beyhive, but we can't help ourselves.
What was Beyoncé thinking with this two-piece? The pattern is so matronly and the silhouette doesn't do any justice to Queen B's beautiful curves - neither do those random cutouts. The sleeves are too baggy, the hem too short, and that extra flap of fabric over the skirt just adds more width to an already unflattering look. This is a hard "no" from us!