Boity or Beyoncé? October's best and worst dressed celebs

We love the start of a new season - the pure joy of swapping out our heavy winter coats and replacing them with our favourite lighter pieces.

However, it seems we've skipped spring and headed directly into full-blown summer.

Large parts of SA have been experiencing a heatwave, but which A-listers have brought the heat to our Instagram feeds this month?

Here's our pick of this October's best and worst dressed celebs:

BEST DRESSED

LERATO KGAMANYANE

Some may think dressing in one colour from head to toe seems a little boring, but this digital entrepreneur shows us the monochromatic trend is anything but with this fiery outfit.

Lerato looks striking in a blazer and red jumpsuit that shows off her beautiful baby bump. The red hat, handbag, lipstick and sunnies add a little more oomph and character to her single-hued look.