Dear mom, Greeks won't be impressed with you

My friend Mpho is one of those lucky people who changes jobs like underwear. We hooked up years ago when I worked in Cape Town and had the craziest of experiences.

One dry weekend he decided to go home with his casino employer's float and, of course, we went on a drinking spree with the loot. The next day he did not even bother to report for work.

Then there was a time when he worked as a bartender at one of the hotels in the Mother City. I was delirious with anger when he quit because it meant the end of free drinks for me.

As a call centre agent for an international airline, he hooked me up with flight tickets and I flew to Holland just for the hell of it. No, I flew to Amsterdam to imbibe warm beer and check out their red-light district.

There was also a time when Mpho worked for an adult store in Century City. One late Saturday afternoon I went to pick him up at the end of his shift so our weekend could start in earnest.

When I got there, he was delayed packing new stock and I had no option but to hang around. I had never really explored the store before despite his lurid descriptions of what went on behind the scenes. I checked out the adult magazines, the video sleeve covers and condom brands I never knew existed.