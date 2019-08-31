'Forever young' - Then and now pics of Boity, aging gracefully

Judging from her recent social media post, actress, model, and rapper, Boity Thulo is really aging like "fine wine".

Boity who has been in the industry for a minute now recently posted an "innocent" looking snap of herself on Instagram which attested to this.

She broke into the industry as a TV presenter on YOTV's educational show Crib Notes in 2011 and has since captured fans with her cute looks.

She has also been seen on shows such as SkyRoom Live, Ridiculousness Africa, Club 808, Zoned and Change Down.