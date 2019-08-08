Pack like a celeb: style lessons to steal from Boity's latest vacation
The SA rapper has spent the last week or so frolicking around Italy taking in the sights of places like Milan, Pisa, Rome and Venice — and looking fabulous while doing so.
By scrutinising her holiday snaps, we've picked up tips to help you put together a similarly stylish capsule wardrobe that's filled with versatile pieces and personality. This will make packing so much easier the next time you're heading off on a getaway.
START WITH THE BASICS
Boity’s suitcase was filled with flexible separates, which can easily be styled to create multiple looks. Think wide-legged jeans, shorts, pleated miniskirts, a designer logo tee in basic white, white sneakers and an array of strappy vest tops.
She also added a brightly coloured jumpsuit and tropical-inspired shirt dress; these easy-to-wear pieces can be dressed up or down for day or night.
ADD SHEER LAYERS
Light layers are great for travelling as they're versatile and don’t take up too much room in your suitcase.
Boity packed a variety of sheer pieces for her trip including a shirt dress, boxy blouse and long shirt. By layering these items over a simple tank top and shorts or wide-legged pants, she gave her casual day looks an unexpected stylish appeal.
PICK HANDS-FREE BAGS
Boity's neutrally-coloured designer mini bags will make any outfit look chic, but they're a practical choice as well as being a pretty one. The crossbody bag is the middle ground between a satchel and a moon bag; it's a great choice when you want to travel light and keep your hands free as you explore a new city.
Look for a stylish, good-quality option that will fit only what you need (phone, keys, purse, lip gloss) and you can easily slip (a few) into your carry-on. Just ensure the bags you pick have adjustable straps and zippers; these are better than poppers for keeping pickpockets at bay.