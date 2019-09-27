Designer Quiteria Kekana's solo bow

At the Durban Fashion Fair tonight, designer Quiteria Kekana will launch his first solo fashion collection since the end of label Quiteria & George.

Kekana and his business partner George Malelu sent shock waves through the fashion world when they ended their successful five-year run that culminated in them dressing superstar Beyoncé during her Global Citizen: Mandela 100 performance in SA in December last year.

He will showcase a 29-piece collection tonight.

"I have taken a bit of a break to reflect on who Quiteria is about and what his aesthetic is about. What kind of woman do I want to cater for?" Kekana explained.

"I'm from a family of very strong women that are very stylish and stand their ground but they also have a lot of love to give. I will love to have the women that wear Quiteria

enjoy that kind of energy.

"This is the type of collection that embodies who I am as a South African and a city boy. For me it's about the textures and volume. I just wanted to explore that side of myself and another side that people don't get to experience a lot - romanticism, yet strong."

Kekana has given Sowetan a first look at one of the show-stopping pieces that will be unveiled, modelled by actress Zola Nombona. He explained the inspiration behind the dramatic yellow dress.

"I'm the son of the soil, being from Limpopo and having the diversity within my family. My father being Zwane from Mpumalanga, when the sun rises it gives you hope. Yellow is a definition of gold and all that is mineral," he said.

Since Quiteria & George's inception in 2014, the duo quickly positioned themselves as the go-to designers for local stars such as Dineo Moeketsi, Thando Thabethe, Lerato Kganyago, Altovise Lawrence, Bonang Matheba, Boity Thulo and Kefilwe Mabote.

Aside from Beyoncé internationally, they have also dressed American actress Terri J Vaughn.

The Durban Fashion Fair kicked off last night at the Durban ICC and closes tomorrow night with designers such as Paledi Segapo and Chu Suwannapha also showcasing.

It is a platform that closes the gap between young and more established designers.