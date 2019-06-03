AKA, Nadia Nakai & Rihanna: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
AKA
The first weekend of June was a busy one for our stars. The SAMAs were this weekend so many of them flocked to Sun City while others were living their best lives out of the country.
From strolling on the red carpet, to catching flights we’ve got another edition of what celebs got up to for you.
AKA was a busy body this weekend. The Fela in Versace hitmaker was at the SAMAs on Saturday night where he presented the Newcomer of the Year award.
On Sunday, he posted a snap all the way in Turkey, Instanbul. It seems the rapper meant business when he said he's catching flights while others catch emotions.
While other musicians gathered at the Super Bowl Arena in Sun City, Nadia Nakai was in Bali with some friends.
The rapper posted a snap of a beautiful waterfall and our eyes are green with envy.
Queen B was basking in her glory after she won a social award for the Inspiration and Influence category in Prague on Thursday.
Matheba spent the rest of her weekend living her best life in the streets of Prague and looking fabulous while doing it.
Our favourite bad girl Riri dropped a new SavagexFenty line this weekend. The stunning musician and fashion guru had all of us drooling over the new line.
Television host and comedian Mpho ‘Popps’ Modikoane was doing what he does best this weekend: comedy.
Popps travelled to Sun City in style with a sleek Land Rover on Friday and had guests in stitches at the SAMAs on Saturday.