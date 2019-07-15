WATCH: Rihanna teases fans about new album

Rihanna has been bagging a lot of cheques lately, and it’s quite obvious that many of them aren’t coming from her music.

The Work singer has been starving her fans of new hits as she hasn’t released a follow-up to her double-platinum 2016 album, Anti.

In May this year, the songstress confirmed that she’ll be dropping a new album but we’re now in the third quarter of the year and she’s remained mum about a release date. She hasn't even posted the slightest teaser to indicate the album is indeed coming.

In a recent tweet, the world’s richest female musician posted a video, seemingly making fun of her fans who've been camping on her mentions asking about the album.