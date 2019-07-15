S Mag

WATCH: Rihanna teases fans about new album

By Tswelopele Maputla - 15 July 2019 - 17:38
Rihanna has been spending more time working on her fashion and beauty lines than on making new music and fans are not happy.
Image: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Rihanna has been bagging a lot of cheques lately, and it’s quite obvious that many of them aren’t coming from her music.

The Work singer has been starving her fans of new hits as she hasn’t released a follow-up to her double-platinum 2016 album, Anti.

In May this year, the songstress confirmed that she’ll be dropping a new album but we’re now in the third quarter of the year and she’s remained mum about a release date. She hasn't even posted the slightest teaser to indicate the album is indeed coming. 

In a recent tweet, the world’s richest female musician posted a video, seemingly making fun of her fans who've been camping on her mentions asking about the album. 

Nobody: Me: Album coming in 2019 Navy in July:

Even though fans must surely have been disappointed, it's difficult not to laugh at the hitmaker's sense of humour.

Not all fans were amused though. Here are some of the funniest reactions:

Whether our favourite bad girl Riri will release music or not, we definitely enjoyed how she played with her fans.

We’ll just bump the old songs while we wait for an album that might or might not come. Either way, we’re still excited about all the boss moves she’s been making!

