Oh na na, what’s her name? Fans shook by the right way to say 'Rihanna'

Oh na na, what’s my name? Rihanna crooned back in 2010. Little did we know the hitmaker could actually have been asking her fans a legitimate question.

Social media was spun into confusion after Rihanna introduced herself as 'Ree-Anna' in a video posted on Twitter by British Vogue. It turns out many of fans were shocked to learn they'd been mispronouncing her name for years, incorrectly calling her 'Ri-Ah-Na'.