Rihanna beats out Beyonce and Madonna to become richest female musician

Robyn Rihanna Fenty’s star just keeps rising. The Work singer has been putting in the work over the years and now she is well on her way to mogul status.

Financial magazine Forbes announced Rihanna’s net worth as $600 million, making her the richest female musician in the world. She has beaten out Madonna ($570 million), Celine Dion ($450 million) and Beyonce ($400 million).

The 31-year-old's bottom line was mostly boosted by her groundbreaking partnership with LVMH which was announced in May. Under the partnership, the singer was set to launch a luxury fashion brand including clothing, shoes and accessories.

Our favourite bad girl, Riri, continues to push the boundaries. The Barbados-born musician's makeup line, Fenty Beauty is said to have generated approximately $570 million within a year and 3 months of its existence.

The multi-award winning artist has also collaborated with Tech Style Fashion Group to create a lingerie line, FentyxSavage.

Over the years, Rihanna has evolved from a good girl gone bad to a style and fashion icon. To celebrate her milestone, we've rounded up three times Rihanna looked like money.