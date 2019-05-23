Rihanna launches new fashion brand in Paris with LVMH

Barbadian singer Rihanna has unveiled her new fashion brand with Louis Vuitton owner LVMH , a rare move by the French group to set up a label from scratch as it taps into soaring demand for celebrity collaborations in the luxury world.

Fenty - after the "Umbrella" hitmaker's full name, Robyn Rihanna Fenty - will build on the singer's existing joint venture in cosmetics with LVMH, with a full range of clothing, shoes and accessories.

"My fashion will be different and non-traditional, because I do not come from this industry," the singer told a news conference Wednesday evening, saying she hoped to bring a "new vision of fashion".

Presented in a store in Paris' trendy Marais district, the clothes offer structured lines, white or beige jackets with wide shoulders or blazer dresses wrapping the body.

The collection is also for men with large denim jackets and parka coats.

The French group has increasingly exploited collaborations with celebrities as well as streetwear designers to attract young customers of luxury goods.