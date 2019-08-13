WATCH|MTV finally recognises Missy Elliot's iconic music videos
Missy Elliot is getting her roses while she can still smell them and we couldn’t be more proud. The iconic musician is set to receive the Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV Music Video Awards.
The award honours artists for their contribution to the world of music videos and Elliot is finally getting the recognition she deserves for her creative, futuristic footage. She joins a list of recipients including Beyoncé, Rihanna and Kanye.
I am Humbly Grateful to be receiving the MichaelJacksonVideoVanguard Award😭🙏🏾❤️ I Thank my FANS “Supafriends” who fought diligently to see this day come🙏🏾 @KidFury @crissles who rooted for years!❤️I am crying right now so thankful 😭 I didn’t know if I would ever receive this but I want y’all to know I do not take it for Granted I am GRATEFUL @atlanticrecords @monascottyoung Thank you Dear God!!! @MTV @vmas am SO HUMBLED🙏🏾 #VA hometeam! two up two down❤️ lastly the WHOLE DANCE COMMUNITY❤️🙏🏾#ThrowItBack #ThrowItBack
Head of music and music talent at Viacom Bruce Gillmer says: “Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible; her creative vision across production, performance and song writing is unmatched.”
Taking to social media to share the exciting news, Elliot wrote:
We can’t wait to see her set the stage on fire at the MTV Music Video Awards on August 26, in Newark, New Jersey, when she will perform and receive her prize.
Although Elliot hasn’t released an album since 2014, her contribution to the music industry continues to be recognised. She made history in June by being the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In May, the Supa Dupa Fly rapper was awarded a doctorate from the prestigious Berklee College of Music.
Elliot just keeps bagging wins and we’re here for it. To celebrate her well-deserved milestone, we’d like you to feast your eyes on one of our fave music videos:
Missy Elliott - Work It [Official Video]