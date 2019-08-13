WATCH|MTV finally recognises Missy Elliot's iconic music videos

Missy Elliot is getting her roses while she can still smell them and we couldn’t be more proud. The iconic musician is set to receive the Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV Music Video Awards.

The award honours artists for their contribution to the world of music videos and Elliot is finally getting the recognition she deserves for her creative, futuristic footage. She joins a list of recipients including Beyoncé, Rihanna and Kanye.