Entertainment

Retro music to rock gig as Boom Shaka, MarcAlex perform at Decade Music Festival

By Patience Bambalele - 03 September 2019 - 15:02
Theo Nhlengethwa, Thembi Seete and Junior Sokhela of Boom Shaka will perform at the Decade Music Festival.
Theo Nhlengethwa, Thembi Seete and Junior Sokhela of Boom Shaka will perform at the Decade Music Festival.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Followers of  the 1990s music can brace themselves  for a  throwback entertainment when  Decade Music Festival  hits Johannesburg on September 7.

The event that features some of the hip and happening 1990s stars will take place at Monte Casino in  Fourways.

Included in the line-up  is Boom Shaka, which was popular  from 1994 to  2000. Made up of  Junior Sokhela, Theo Nhlengethwa, Thembi Seete and the late Lebo Mathosa, the group is regarded as one of those groups that defined the era. The group  is known for hits like Thobela, It's About Time, Bambanani, and Be Free, among others.

Boom Shaka   will also share the stage with pop duo MarcAlex, who are known for hits like Quick Quick and Stop Before You Go. Other entertainers include DJ Fresh, Glen Lewis, Crystal Waters, Bob Mabena and Block Box.

The fun-filled festival will be a picnic kind of an event where music lovers will be allowed to bring picnic blanket and enjoy the music.

Festival revellers can further enjoy nostalgia-filled experience with various activities like games and photo booths.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Watson 'under the spotlight of our enemies for many years': Jacob Zuma ...
#AmINext?: Women in South Africa are living in fear as the femicide rate soars
X