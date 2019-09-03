Retro music to rock gig as Boom Shaka, MarcAlex perform at Decade Music Festival

Followers of the 1990s music can brace themselves for a throwback entertainment when Decade Music Festival hits Johannesburg on September 7.

The event that features some of the hip and happening 1990s stars will take place at Monte Casino in Fourways.

Included in the line-up is Boom Shaka, which was popular from 1994 to 2000. Made up of Junior Sokhela, Theo Nhlengethwa, Thembi Seete and the late Lebo Mathosa, the group is regarded as one of those groups that defined the era. The group is known for hits like Thobela, It's About Time, Bambanani, and Be Free, among others.

Boom Shaka will also share the stage with pop duo MarcAlex, who are known for hits like Quick Quick and Stop Before You Go. Other entertainers include DJ Fresh, Glen Lewis, Crystal Waters, Bob Mabena and Block Box.

The fun-filled festival will be a picnic kind of an event where music lovers will be allowed to bring picnic blanket and enjoy the music.

Festival revellers can further enjoy nostalgia-filled experience with various activities like games and photo booths.