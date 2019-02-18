It's about time Boom Shaka's story is told

It's about time that Boom Shaka gets its own biopic.

Sowetan has learned that renowned local producer Legend Manqele, through his production company Barleader, is in the early development stage of bringing a biopic about the iconic 1990s kwaito group to the small screen.

Although Manqele didn't want to give too much information away at this stage, he confirmed that it would be a TV series.

"I can definitely confirm that I'm developing a Boom Shaka biopic and it's going to be amazing. I can't reveal any production processes, but it's happening and it's a 13-part series," Manqele said.

"The Boom Shaka guys are very much involved in the process."

Manqele added that the production is looking to cast fresh-faced stars that are a triple threat.

"What I can reveal is that we are looking forward to casting new faces. We are looking for people who can sing, dance and act," Manqele said.

"People who really have a knack for a challenge and being a triple threat basically," he said.

Boom Shaka consisted of members Junior Sokhela, Theo Nhlengethwa, Thembi Seete and the late Lebo Mathosa.

Renowned for risqué lyrics, raunchy dance moves and edgy fashion, Boom Shaka defined an era and released hits such as Thobela, It's About Time and Nkosi Sikelela.

Seete confirmed to Sowetan yesterday that they were very much involved in the biopic.