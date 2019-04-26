The evolution of Kalawa Jazmee

"Kalawa Jazmee has been part of the pioneers of kwaito ever since we had a change from the bubblegum era. It happened around the death of the apartheid era.

"We decided to start creating our own music and start owning our own businesses in the music industry, not only in the form of entertainment but have ownership. It created an economy," recalls Oskido.

"So when we started and merged, we had Boom Shaka, Trompies, BOP and Bongo Maffin. It's not something that was planned ... we were just doing what we enjoy, which was creating music.

"Little did we know what we were creating was going to be something that was celebrated in our country and worldwide.

Oskido says although over the years they produced a legion of superstars, they never had a formula that they followed.

"Each name had its own era - From Boom Shaka to Bongo Maffin to Zonke Dikana. We created stars," he says.

"For example, look at someone like Busiswa, who is the biggest star right now. When she started she was doing poetry and we put her in the studio with DJ Zinhle. Every story is different and special."

The 51-year-old musician and business person strongly holds that Kalawa Jazmee's biggest accomplishment has been seeing close collaborators such as DJ Tira and DJ Black Coffee go on to have their record labels. He says they paid it forward by creating and empowering others.

"Creating brands that are now prominent in the music industry has been special and these brands have created their own businesses.

"From just signing artists we moved on to being able to license, giving guys like DJ BlackCoffee a platform. The first three albums from Soulistic Music were under Kalawa. [We also] ]helped guys like DJ Tira to start his own record label Afrotainment.

"Musically, after the Afro-pop era that was synonymous with Mafikizolo, we started signing young people like Black Motion, Dr Malinga and DJ Maphorisa. That's how we evolved over the years.