Down colourful memory lane

Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba started his political career early in the 1990s. Gigaba, 47, a once KwaZulu-Natal education co-ordinator for the ANC, fell on his sword yesterday.

The former minister, whose father was an Anglican priest, joined the Congress of South African Students at the age of 19, taking part in various student and youth organisations such as the South African Youth Congress (Sayco) and Young Christian Students.

When Sayco was disbanded and the ANC Youth League relaunched, Gigaba served in the youth league's provincial executive in different roles.

He was elected the league's secretary-general in KwaZulu-Natal during a provincial congress in 1994.

He became president of the league in 1996 aged 25 after Mlungisi "Lulu" Johnson declined to stand for re-election, only handing over the baton to now ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula in 2004, after serving three terms.

Born on August 30 1971 at Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, Gigaba is the second born to Reverend Jabulani Gigaba and Nomthandazo Gigaba.

He did his primary schooling at Mathonsi Primary School in Mandeni around 1983 and proceeded to Vryheid State High School, a boarding school, in 1988.