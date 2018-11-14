Down colourful memory lane
Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba started his political career early in the 1990s. Gigaba, 47, a once KwaZulu-Natal education co-ordinator for the ANC, fell on his sword yesterday.
The former minister, whose father was an Anglican priest, joined the Congress of South African Students at the age of 19, taking part in various student and youth organisations such as the South African Youth Congress (Sayco) and Young Christian Students.
When Sayco was disbanded and the ANC Youth League relaunched, Gigaba served in the youth league's provincial executive in different roles.
He was elected the league's secretary-general in KwaZulu-Natal during a provincial congress in 1994.
He became president of the league in 1996 aged 25 after Mlungisi "Lulu" Johnson declined to stand for re-election, only handing over the baton to now ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula in 2004, after serving three terms.
Born on August 30 1971 at Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, Gigaba is the second born to Reverend Jabulani Gigaba and Nomthandazo Gigaba.
He did his primary schooling at Mathonsi Primary School in Mandeni around 1983 and proceeded to Vryheid State High School, a boarding school, in 1988.
The former minister holds a Bachelor of Pedagogics in Education from then University of Durban-Westville (1989-1990) as well as a Master of Arts in Social Policy from the same institution from 1992-1994.
Gigaba became one of the founding members of the Education Students Society at the University of Durban-Westville in 1992. The following year, he was elected chairperson of South African Students Congress at the same institution of higher learning.
The former minister also served as provincial secretary of youth league as well as an ex-officio of the ANC provincial executive committee between 1994 and 1996.
In June 2002, the Cuban National University Students Federation awarded him the highest medal awarded to students and youth leaders in Cuba, the Jose' Antonio Echeverrias Medal.
He was re-elected to parliament in 2004 where he became deputy minister of home affairs until October 2010 under Thabo Mbeki. He had resigned in 2001.
On November 1 2010, Gigaba became public enterprises minister and was appointed finance minister by former president Jacob Zuma in 2017.
He was reappointed back to home affairs by President Cyril Ramaphosa in February.
Yesterday, he fell on his sword after a series of adverse public findings against him and a sex tape scandal.
- Additional information from the SA History Online.