Malusi Gigaba sorry for pinky finger gesture, mentions taking 'strain' over the past 10 days
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has apologised after using his pinky finger as a gesture in response to EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in Parliament on Tuesday.
Gigaba said he was "provoked" and he has been taking "strain."
I apologise, unreservedly, for this gesture. The petty taunts that provoked it and the strain I have been taking, over the past 10 days, are no excuse for my indiscretion which is perfectly summed-up in this tweet by @SpheDludla. https://t.co/Gqko6q5fG2— Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) November 7, 2018
The gesture was in response to Ndlozi who suggested that President Cyril Ramaphosa should provide his cabinet members with old cellphones that do not have cameras to avoid being hacked.
Gigaba responded with a pinky gesture, with some assuming that the minister was insulting Ndlozi's masculinity.
The embattled minister made has been under great scrutiny after a sex tape of his leaked early last week. Since then, Gigaba has been the subject of many jokes and banter on social media.
He said his phone was hacked and the video was meant to be private between him and his wife.
On Twitter, Gigaba's pinky finger had many amused and some confused.
