Malusi Gigaba sorry for pinky finger gesture, mentions taking 'strain' over the past 10 days

By Odwa Mjo - 07 November 2018 - 09:15

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has apologised after using his pinky finger as a gesture in response to EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in Parliament on Tuesday.

Gigaba said he was "provoked" and he has been taking "strain."

The gesture was in response to Ndlozi who suggested that President Cyril Ramaphosa should provide his cabinet members with old cellphones that do not have cameras to avoid being hacked.

Gigaba responded with a pinky gesture, with some assuming that the minister was insulting Ndlozi's masculinity.

The embattled minister made has been under great scrutiny after a sex tape of his leaked early last week. Since then, Gigaba has been the subject of many jokes and banter on social media.

He said his phone was hacked and the video was meant to be private between him and his wife.

On Twitter, Gigaba's pinky finger had many amused and some confused.

