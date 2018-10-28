Gigaba says tape of ‘sexual nature’ in public domain used to blackmail him

He said he had steadfastly refused to entertain the blackmail attempts.

Gigaba said these blackmail and extortion attempts as well as the illegal interception of his communication had been reported to relevant law enforcement authorities. He said he had been advised that the investigations were continuing.

“I take this opportunity to publicly apologise in advance to the rest of my family - especially my kids‚ my mom and my in-laws - and the South African public for the pain and embarrassment the likely wider distribution will cause‚” Gigaba said.