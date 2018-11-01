It has been one hell of a week for the home affairs minister. It started with the leaking of sex tape he made for his and his wife's eyes.

Billionaire businessman Nicky Oppenheimer and ANC politician-turned-businessman Manne Dipico then told Parliament that Gigaba had lied to the institution when he insisted that he never gave the company approval to operate a private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport. On Wednesday Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane agreed with the courts that Gigaba had lied under oath about approving the Oppenheimer's facility at the airport.

Fireblade Aviation said it was pleased that the Constitutional Court had dismissed Gigaba’s application for leave to appeal. This follows three separate rulings by the Pretoria High Court‚ a full bench of that court‚ and the Supreme Court‚ which have all found in Fireblade’s favour.

"With this decision‚ these legal proceedings have now concluded. We are satisfied with the result and the manner in which the legal process has culminated in a just and fair outcome‚" said the company in a statement.