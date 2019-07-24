Marvel’s first black LGBTQ+ superhero set to hit our screens

Marvel Cinematic Universe is slowly moving with the times and catching up with the importance of representation. Last year, Marvel released the groundbreaking Black Panther which is the first black superhero film.

And now, they’ve hinted that we might be in for a same sex relationship in the upcoming Thor 4: Love and Thunder.

Demi-goddess Valkyrie (played by the incredible Tessa Thompson), although bisexual in the comics had a scene from Thor:Ragnarok cut that made Valkyrie's sexuality known to fans. At the time, Thompson confirmed this in a tweet: