Actors enter Igazi into Emmy's

The cast of popular TV show Igazi was forced to ask the department of arts and culture to intervene after producers failed to enter them into the International Emmy Awards.

The actors, who believed the show was worthy of consideration for the accolade, noticed that Ferguson Films production house, owned by Shona and Connie Ferguson, didn't enter them last year, prompting them to seek help from outside.

Igazi was flighted on Mzansi Magic between 2016 and 2017 and was one of the popular shows.

Sowetan has learned that actors include Vatiswa Ndara, Nomhle Nkonyeni, Zikhona Sodlaka, Talitha Ndima, Andile Nebulane and Anga Makubalo, wrote to minister of arts and culture, Nathi Mthethwa appealing for help.

The department was able to assist in entering the international awards and paid $400 per actor, which came to $2400 (R34,000) in total.

Sowetan has seen a document which was written to the minister in which the actors stated that the producers of Igazi were not willing to enter the actors into different awards.