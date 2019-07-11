Veteran Nkonyeni 'wanted to die working'

Veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni loved her work so much she wanted to "die working". Despite her ill health, she insisted on being booked to fly from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg tomorrow to shoot her scenes in local soapie Scandal!.

Nkonyeni died in hospital at the age of 77 yesterday morning after she was admitted last week Friday.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Scandal! creative producer Grace Mahlaba and supervising producer Ilse van Hemert said they were shocked by her death. "She was hiding her health issues from us. As an actress she just wanted to work. Even if she wasn't feeling well she would never tell us and she will just say 'I'm ready to work'," Van Hemert said.

Mahlaba said: "She said it more than once that, 'I do not want to fade away, I want to die working'. That was her.

"The production assistants came to me because they were scared of her because she would shout at you at any moment. They asked me to check if she was OK to still fly here. This was just yesterday [Tuesday]. They eventually spoke to her and she was excited. She was very stubborn."

Her family said they were struggling to come to terms with her death.

"Sis Hlehle, as she was affectionately called by everyone, was admitted at Livingstone Hospital on Friday, the 5th of July 2019, fought a good fight and unfortunately passed away," said family spokesperson Vusikhaya Mancapha. "Further details with regards to funeral arrangements will be announced after consultations within the entire Nkonyeni family have taken place."

One of her final roles was playing no-nonsense matriarch Lulama Langa in the e.tv show. Having been off-screen for a while, she was expected to start shooting with the show again on Monday. But now writers are re-writing the script. "We were anticipating seeing her coming to shift for yet another storyline for us. As we speak, we are rewriting a lot of scenes not to erase her, but to still have her voice even though she is gone," Mahlaba said.

Her appearance was pivotal to a storyline involving a special occasion for the Langa family. The new plan is to have her character send a family member on her behalf to attend the occasion and wreak havoc.

For her first theatre play as a director, Van Hemert worked with Nkonyeni as the lead in Not to Die Today. They have worked closely for over 12 years, doing about five plays a year. "I cannot remember one day where one negative thing happened with her in a working environment.