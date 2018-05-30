Shwashwi

From Bonang to Boity: Samas' best and worst looks over the years

By Shwa - 30 May 2018 - 17:26

The 24th annual South African Music Awards (Samas) take place on Saturday. While we wait to see who is going to wear what, below, we take a look at the best and worst dressed over the last five years:

Best-dressed

Bonang Matheba
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Bonang Matheba in 2014

Bonang Matheba’s floral pink appliqué gown was simply divine. A side-chignon added an elegant finishing touch.

Kelly Khumalo
Image: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo in 2017

Last year, Kelly Khumalo brought the fashion drama in a larger-than-life skirt that looked as delicious as cotton candy.

Nomuzi Mabena
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena in 2017

Moozlie gave a lesson in rocking red and a dramatic tiered skirt. J’adore!

Sjava
Image: Veli Nhlapo.

Sjava in 2017

This is how you do traditional African menswear - modern style. Wakanda for now, Wakanda forever!

Luthando 'Lootlove' Shosha
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Luthando ‘Lootlove’ Shosha in 2017

Luthando ‘Lootlove’ Shosha is here to give you a lesson in rocking leather, a boxy silhouette and sexy leg.

Minnie Dlamini
Image: Mabuti Kali

Minnie Dlamini in  2016

Although it’s borderline bridal couture, Shwa can’t help but fall in love with this white dress on Minnie Dlamini. The cape effect makes it more chic.

Bonang Matheba
Image: Mabuti Kali

Bonang Matheba in 2016

The silver slick column dress that Bonang Matheba donned was edgy without breaking fashion boundaries.

Kelly Khumalo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Kelly Khumalo in 2013

Mixing a ladylike silhouette and tailoring is always not an easy task. But Kelly Khumalo rose to the occasion in 2013 in a black dress, with a matching sequined tuxedo jacket.

Worst-dressed

Boity Thulo and Rebecca Malope.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Boity  Thulo and Rebecca Malope in 2014

Boity and Rebecca Malope committed the biggest fashion crime, they showed up in the same dress. What was even more baffling was that the beige bedazzled gown was not even a fashion hit, but rather it was matronly and screamed pageant queen.

Phuti Khomo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Phuti Khomo in 2014

Unless you under the age of 12, let’s leave the Grecian goddess  tulle and headpiece at home Phuti Khomo.

Zikhona Sodlaka
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Zikhona Sodlaka in 2014

Perhaps it was youth month and actress Zikhona Sodlaka revived her old school uniform. All Shwa knows is that the new Sarafina! stage production called and they want their costume back.

Lerato Kganyago
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Lerato Kganyago in 2017

As always, Lerato Kganyago wearing the material for her grandpa’s old curtains.

Boity Thulo
Image: Mabuti Kali

Boity Thulo in 2016

While sheer has always been a huge trend, Boity Thulo’s see-through gown was more tacky than sexy.

