From Bonang to Boity: Samas' best and worst looks over the years
The 24th annual South African Music Awards (Samas) take place on Saturday. While we wait to see who is going to wear what, below, we take a look at the best and worst dressed over the last five years:
Best-dressed
Bonang Matheba in 2014
Bonang Matheba’s floral pink appliqué gown was simply divine. A side-chignon added an elegant finishing touch.
Kelly Khumalo in 2017
Last year, Kelly Khumalo brought the fashion drama in a larger-than-life skirt that looked as delicious as cotton candy.
Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena in 2017
Moozlie gave a lesson in rocking red and a dramatic tiered skirt. J’adore!
Sjava in 2017
This is how you do traditional African menswear - modern style. Wakanda for now, Wakanda forever!
Luthando ‘Lootlove’ Shosha in 2017
Luthando ‘Lootlove’ Shosha is here to give you a lesson in rocking leather, a boxy silhouette and sexy leg.
Minnie Dlamini in 2016
Although it’s borderline bridal couture, Shwa can’t help but fall in love with this white dress on Minnie Dlamini. The cape effect makes it more chic.
Bonang Matheba in 2016
The silver slick column dress that Bonang Matheba donned was edgy without breaking fashion boundaries.
Kelly Khumalo in 2013
Mixing a ladylike silhouette and tailoring is always not an easy task. But Kelly Khumalo rose to the occasion in 2013 in a black dress, with a matching sequined tuxedo jacket.
Worst-dressed
Boity Thulo and Rebecca Malope in 2014
Boity and Rebecca Malope committed the biggest fashion crime, they showed up in the same dress. What was even more baffling was that the beige bedazzled gown was not even a fashion hit, but rather it was matronly and screamed pageant queen.
Phuti Khomo in 2014
Unless you under the age of 12, let’s leave the Grecian goddess tulle and headpiece at home Phuti Khomo.
Zikhona Sodlaka in 2014
Perhaps it was youth month and actress Zikhona Sodlaka revived her old school uniform. All Shwa knows is that the new Sarafina! stage production called and they want their costume back.
Lerato Kganyago in 2017
As always, Lerato Kganyago wearing the material for her grandpa’s old curtains.
Boity Thulo in 2016
While sheer has always been a huge trend, Boity Thulo’s see-through gown was more tacky than sexy.